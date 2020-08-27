All Precautions in Place to Conduct JEE, NEET 2020: NTA Chief

The National Testing Agency Director General Vineet Johsi on Wednesday, 26 August, said that the agnecy is “fully prepared” to conduct the JEE (Main) and NEET in a “safe and secure” manner in accordance to all COVID-19 health and safety regulations, reported The Times of India.

The agency released admit cards for JEE and NEET 2020 on Wednesday and over 15.3 lakh students have downloaded the JEE and NEET 2020 admit cards, which include 7.9 lakh for NEET.

NTA also released a notice on Tuesday, stating that number of examinations centres for JEE Main have been increased from 570 to 660 and from 2.546 to 3,843 for NEET 2020.

In order to endure proper social distancing inside the examination halls, candidates will be seated in alternate seats in case of JEE Main. In case of NEET 2020, the number of candidates per room has been reduced from 24 to 12.

Entry and exit of candidates will be staggered. Additional arrangement have been made so that candidates are socially distanced while waiting inside the exam centre.