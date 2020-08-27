All Precautions in Place to Conduct JEE, NEET 2020: NTA Chief
The number of examinations centres for JEE Main have been increased to 660 and 3,843 for NEET.
The National Testing Agency Director General Vineet Johsi on Wednesday, 26 August, said that the agnecy is “fully prepared” to conduct the JEE (Main) and NEET in a “safe and secure” manner in accordance to all COVID-19 health and safety regulations, reported The Times of India.
The agency released admit cards for JEE and NEET 2020 on Wednesday and over 15.3 lakh students have downloaded the JEE and NEET 2020 admit cards, which include 7.9 lakh for NEET.
NTA also released a notice on Tuesday, stating that number of examinations centres for JEE Main have been increased from 570 to 660 and from 2.546 to 3,843 for NEET 2020.
In order to endure proper social distancing inside the examination halls, candidates will be seated in alternate seats in case of JEE Main. In case of NEET 2020, the number of candidates per room has been reduced from 24 to 12.
Entry and exit of candidates will be staggered. Additional arrangement have been made so that candidates are socially distanced while waiting inside the exam centre.
Opposition to Conduct of JEE and NEET Exams
The conduct of the exams have been a matter of intense public interest, invoking contrasting views with many backing the conduct of the exams with the aim to not delay the academic year further while many including, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, have opposed the conduct of the exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joshi said that any further postponement of the exam would seriously hamper the academic calendar.
"Shifting of the exam involves huge logistical exercise. Thousands of centres are to be contacted again for their availability. Also availability of supervisors and invigilators, movements of tonnes of materials and equipment like jammers and CCTV cameras are involved. It takes close to 75-80 days. If it is postponed again, it will have a serious effect on the academic calendar," reported The Times of India, quoting Joshi.
“For NEET-UG not more than 12 candidates will be seated in a room. For JEE (Main), since it is computer-based, candidates will be seated on alternately numbered computers. The computers used in the first shift will not be used in the second shift. In order to ensure social distancing as well as safety, we have increased the number of invigilators as well,” added Joshi.
Around 25 lakh students are expected to appear for JEE Main and NEET UG, which will be held from 1-6 September and 13 September respectively. Despite massive demands from aspirants, many of whom have to travel long distances during the pandemic to write exams, the NTA has decided to go ahead with the two tests.
