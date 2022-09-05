Koffee With Karan Teaser: Katrina Reacts to Alia's 'Suhaagraat A Myth' Comment
The episode will air on Disney + Hotstar.
Actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are all set to be seen together on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan. Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the new teaser for the 10th episode.
The trio seemed to have gala time in the show. In the teaser they seem to speak about everything under the sun. Interestingly, Katrina also shared her thoughts on Alia Bhatt's lack of a suhagraat comment. Ishaan seemed to be radiating energy while Siddhant took the back seat while looking at the others have their own kind of fun.
The promo was captioned with a, "The bringers of absolute chaos & unabashed laughter on the koffee couch is this trio!"
The trio are all set to be part of an upcoming film Phone Bhoot.
The guests for this season have been a host of celebrities ranging from, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor.
