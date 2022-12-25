From Alia Bhatt to Shah Rukh; What Would Santa Gift These 9 Bolly Celebs?

I agree that Akshay Kumar is more fit at 55, than my entire friends circle - but I feel that it's always good to hit the brakes once in a while, you know to catch up with your family and loved ones, to take some time to ponder over your life and while you're at it, maybe some film choices?! I mean it's cool whatever you may choose to decide with your time off, but a holiday would definitely do you (and perhaps us) some good.