What Nora Fatehi Gets Wrong About Feminism

It’s important to clarify that being the “breadwinner” or the “nurturer” was never the problem – the problem was that women never got to choose if they wanted to do that at all. In the past, women needed a male relative like a father, brother, husband, or son to conduct business. Also, married women couldn't make decisions about their children without their husband's permission. Many women in India, continue to depend on their fathers or spouses financially although it’s not legally dictated but unfortunately warranted. In these cases, feminism attempts to make the playing field even.

If one knows anything about feminism it is that the social-political movement had many schools of thought. From liberal to radical Feminism, there is no end to ideas that are highlighted by the movement. However, at its core, it demands social, political and economic rights for women.