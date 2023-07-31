‘They Called Me a Gold Digger, Used Me as a Scapegoat’: Nora Fatehi Tells Court

The Indian Express quoted the statement of the actor, which read, "They called me a gold digger and accused me of having a relationship with a con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar. I feel that I have been used as a scapegoat in this case in the media to safeguard certain people and because I am an outsider and I have been taken as a soft target and I want compensation for all the damages caused to my career. Jacqueline has asked the media why ED has taken me as a witness in the case and her as an accused. This statement has led to prolonged unnecessary harassment, loss of work and cyber bullying."

Fatehi filed the defamation case in December last year, alleging that Fernandez had made defamatory statements to "destroy her career" due to "malicious reasons to further her own interests."

Both Bollywood actors were interrogated in the extortion case linked to Chandrashekhar.

In continuation of the report, Fatehi complained in her statement that remarks made by Fernandez were circulated by other accused in the case, who were "acting in connivance" with each other to ensure her downfall.