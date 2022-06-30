Ms Marvel’s Portrayal of Indo-Pak Partition Is a Win for Diversity & Inclusion

There’s a slim chance that a South Asian saw Ms Marvel and didn’t notice the heavy influence of their culture in the show. Based in New Jersey, the show covers the story of Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel, the daughter of Pakistani immigrants who discovers her superpowers through a bracelet she inherited from her great-grandmother.

Kamala is a hardcore Marvel fan and often finds herself in crosshairs with her parents who are trying to uphold their traditional values and culture.