Chloe Zhao Says She is 'Blown Away' by Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’

Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao has seen an early theatrical screening of Denis Villeneuve's highly-anticipated Dune adaptation and says she's 'blown away by the experience'. In an interview with Sight and Sound magazine, Zhao called the film, which is set to have its world premiere on 3 September at the Venice Film Festival, 'incredible' and 'cinematic'. The Nomadland director also said she hopes people get to see Dune in a theatre.