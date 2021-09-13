Kumail Nanjiani Learned How to Be a 'Pro' from Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek

Kumail Nanjiani, who plays the role of Kingo in Marvel’s Eternals, opened up about his experience of working with Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek. He revealed that Angelina wouldn’t return to her trailer after a shoot.

"Angie, she would not go back to her trailer. She always hung out on set. She was always with everyone. So I realized what you do on camera is only part of the job,” he told Entertainment Tonight. Talking about Eternals co-star Salma Hayek, Nanjiani said, “Salma was the one who would always have dinners and people over.”