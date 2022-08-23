‘My Mother Was Worried’: Vijay Devarakonda on Working With Mike Tyson in ‘Liger’
'Liger', starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, is all set to release on 25 August.
Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda caught up with The Quint to talk about their upcoming film Liger, their journey as actors, the success of South cinema and what prompted their friendship.
The two actors also opened up about their camaraderie and the difference between the way Bollywood and the South industry work.
Vijay also spoke about his body of work and how all the characters he portrays tend to be traditionally 'macho'.
"I didn’t know I do this. Maybe I do it at some level. It’s just the kind of roles I am drawn towards. I listen to some scripts and some stuff excites me and I do them. There is not too much thought behind it."Vijay Devarakonda
Ananya, on the other hand, spoke about the difficulties of online trolling and how she copes with it.
