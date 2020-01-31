Here’s Why Karan Johar in Netflix’s ‘What the Love’ Made Me Go WTF

If I were to critique, I’d say that the makers of What The Love! sat down with a laundry list of important social issues they wanted to address no matter what and forcefully wrote them into the script of the first episode. From patriarchy to fatphobia, Karan comes fully armed. At one point, he even goes as far as to talk about the first time he chose to “pay for sex”. It’s an honest retelling of an incident from his past and Karan tries really hard to seem retrospectively indifferent. He laughs too much, speaks faster than he usually would, and quickly moves on to the next topic. But his laughter betrays him. You can tell that Karan, behind the facade of humour, is vulnerable.

On a lighter note, I think he should have just gone with the teleprompter instead of trying to be candid.