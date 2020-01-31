Bollywood Should Learn From ‘Grace and Frankie’ That Old Is Gold

As a society, we’re so scared about ageing and the issues that come with it. The characters on the show reflect that. Grace is struggling with massive knee pain, but she hides it from her kids because she doesn’t want to be seen as someone who needs help. Frankie suffers from a stroke and often has moments of disorientation but dismisses it as nothing serious.

There’s also this hilarious sequence where Frankie and her friend are unable to cross the street, because the time given to cross the road is limited. The scene has some crackling humour but also reflects how urban infrastructure doesn’t really support the elderly. The show is set in America, but here in India the conditions are even worse. The concept of assisted living is seen as taboo and so are the recreational facilities for older people.

On their children’s insistence, both women also move into an assisted living space which they both eventually run away from. Both Grace and Frankie also benefit from the fact that they’re extremely wealthy and privileged and so can afford services that others probably can’t. But the insecurities and fears are real. At one point Frankie asks Grace why she was hurriedly dating a man. To which Grace says, “You know, at my age I only have one speed: breakneck. Of course, I don’t call it that. Because it is a very real fear.” The show reinstates the fact that you don’t stop living your life, or wanting to have fun just because you’re old. Death is of course an eventuality but until then have a blast.