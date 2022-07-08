8 Hilarious Moments From the Ranveer-Alia Episode of ‘Koffee With Karan 7'

Koffee With Karan is back with season 7, and none of us can keep calm! After a gap of three years, Karan is back on the sets, and it's time to spill some coffee (I mean tea).

The first guests to appear on the show were 'Rocky' and 'Rani' aka Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. While we all might have wanted more insights into Alia's married life or some Bollywood gossip, Ranveer and Alia gave us a lot of fun moments and had us in splits!