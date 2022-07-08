8 Hilarious Moments From the Ranveer-Alia Episode of ‘Koffee With Karan 7'
Ranveer and Alia's funniest moments in Koffee with Karan!
Koffee With Karan is back with season 7, and none of us can keep calm! After a gap of three years, Karan is back on the sets, and it's time to spill some coffee (I mean tea).
The first guests to appear on the show were 'Rocky' and 'Rani' aka Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. While we all might have wanted more insights into Alia's married life or some Bollywood gossip, Ranveer and Alia gave us a lot of fun moments and had us in splits!
Here are some hilarious highlights from the episode:
When Ranveer Introduced the Show Better Than KJo
Ranveer is a ball of energy and even Karan had to step back when the actor was on the set!
When Alia Revealed Her 'Priorities' at Her Wedding
Damn right girl...get those sun-kissed post-wedding pictures!
Ranveer and Alia's 'Sakhi-ness' Gave Us Friendship Goals!
Bollywood has always given us major couple goals, but looking at Alia and Ranveer vibing on KWK, we now have major friendship goals.. I mean 'sakhi goals'!
Ranveer’s Punjabi Alter Ego ‘Pammi Aunty’ Was Everything!
We all know about Ranveer's quirky and energetic nature, but Karan introduced us to Ranveer as Pammi aunty! And Pammi aunty is our quintessential neighbourhood Punjabi aunty who loves to gossip and talk to people.
Alia and Ranveer's Friendly Banter!
Throughout the episode, one thing was clear - Ranveer and Alia are close friends and their friendship is adorable!
Alia Revealing Her First Email Id Had Us in Splits!
We all had embarrassing email ids when we were young, and Alia is no different!
When Ranveer Donned His Mimicry Hat
We are all familiar with Ranveer's acting skills, but his mimicry skills are honestly amazing! His spot on impressions of his fellow actors Hrithik, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and even Aamir Khan had us rolling on the floor laughing!
When We Witnessed a Peak Alia Moment
When Karan asked Alia to talk about 'My Marriage' and Alia started talking about his wedding instead! This was what we were waiting for, honestly!
