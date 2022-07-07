5 Highlights From Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's Episode of Koffee With Karan S7
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh talk about their marriages, working together, and more.
Koffee With Karan’s much-awaited seventh season has premiered, and the first episode features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Over a cup of coffee, the three discuss topics such as how the industry recovered following the pandemic, how their has been working with each other, and obviously, the Ranbir-Alia wedding.
Here are the main highlights from the episode:
1. Ranveer Singh Says People Assume He is Frivolous
Ranveer Singh, while explaining why he has a ‘soft spot’ for Karan Johar, said that it was because of how similar they were. “You and I have the same problem,” he said to Karan.
“Just because we are light-footed in this journey of life, people think of us as frivolous. Which is not the case.”Ranveer Singh
Ranveer also revealed that he has often been told to dress sober, and talk intellectually and more seriously. “That’s so overrated, though. Life should be happiness, and cheer, and lightness of being, no?” Ranveer added.
2. ‘The Kapoor Family Does Everything Together’: Alia Bhatt
When asked about how Alia Bhatt was adjusting to Ranbir Kapoor’s family, she said that it has been a different experience.
"I've been brought up with me, my mum, my sister, and my father. Even though we are a very close family, we are not a big family. Enter the Kapoor family where everybody does everything together. You eat together, you do aarti together. It's like you do everything together. It's cute. For me, in fact, Ranbir used to make fun of me. If we used to do a ritual together, he used to ask, 'Jai karna aata hai?' (Do you know the rituals?) I think I have become a pro now. I have been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family. It has given me a totally new layer of life.”Alia Bhatt
She also added that Ranbir was very traditional in his beliefs.
3. ‘Deepika’s Mum Didn’t Know What to Make of Me’: Ranveer Singh
When Ranveer was asked how he managed to mix with Deepika’s family after marriage, he said, “I am still managing. I am still figuring it out. I don't want to throw them off. I love them to bits, you know. They are so simple and grounded as people. It's really wonderful and warm to be around them.”
Ranveer also spoke about how despite all this, there are always difficulties in adapting to your significant other’s family.
“We have been together for 10 years. Initially, they were completely thrown away, like, 'Who is this, what is this?' Especially Deepika's mum. She didn't know what to make of me. We took time to warm to each other, but now, she's like my mum."Ranveer Singh
4. Alia’s Magical Wedding Proposal at Maasai Mara
Alia Bhatt spoke about the moment when Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her as well. She said that they had planned their wedding initially, but the uncertainty of the pandemic put their plans on hold and they decided to do it only when they felt like it. For Ranbir, that moment came in the middle of the jungle at Kenya’s scenic Maasai Mara National Park.
"He totally blew my mind away, because I wasn't expecting it. He didn't tell anyone, he just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place because it's a place we both have a strong connection with, Maasai Mara. And in the middle of the jungle. I don’t think I could have ever pictured the way it worked out together.”Alia Bhatt
She also revealed that the best part about the proposal was that Ranbir managed to get pictures clicked from their tour guide, keeping in mind how important pictures were for her.
5. How Ranveer Became Alia’s Energy When She Shot ‘Dholida’
While talking about the challenges that came with working for a director like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt spoke about how Ranveer Singh talked her through a very difficult shot in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The final 50 seconds of the song ‘Dholida’ from the movie were the most challenging, where Alia was supposed to spin constantly while dancing and maintain character too.
She spoke about how worried she was before the scene, and how Ranveer helped her through it.
"I was having a really tough time with it. So, he talked me through it. I remember he was on ad shoot. I remember crying in the car like, 'Will I be able to do it?' Cut to-- I am about to do the shot and he walks in. And I was looking at him like that. 'This is the bloody moment that I have to do this shot and now you’re here and the pressure is now on. But basically, he came in and he gave me that energy and it was really nice. When I see it (the final shot) I feel grateful that he pushed me to do that.”Alia Bhatt
Ranveer also added that doing a Bhansali film was the “rite of passage” for any actor, and that if you crossed it, you could do anything.
