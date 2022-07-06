ADVERTISEMENT

How Ranveer Singh’s Outfit Choices Ensured a Lifetime Supply of Memes for Us

Ranveer Singh turns 37 today.

Jhalak Jain
Updated
Social Buzz
1 min read

Ranveer Singh turns 37 today, and if there's one thing he's famous for is his always-energetic attitude and of course, his outfit choices. While his outfits amaze us, they also ensure we never run out of meme content.

Every one of Ranveer's red carpet looks has potential to become a meme, and that's one of the many reasons we love him so much. Watch the video for more.

Also Read

Koffee With Karan Promo: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Busts Myths About Marriage

Koffee With Karan Promo: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Busts Myths About Marriage

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×