Alia Bhatt Announces She’s Pregnant and the Internet Needs To Leave Her Alone

The Exes and Ohs (a Career)

For a long time, and I mean centuries (and even now), a family and kids were seen as parameters for success for a woman. Someone who chooses not to have a child or family simply doesn’t fit into the society’s ‘adarsh naari’. The idea that a woman’s worth is so closely tied to who she marries or how many kids she has and when is inherently sexist.

A pregnancy also often affects a woman’s job prospects and her chances of success because a section of society automatically assumes that the woman is incapable of balancing life and work (yes, there are people in the comments saying ‘Alia’s career is over’).

Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars right now and who is making her Hollywood debut soon, surely has a plan to balance motherhood and her career.

She also shared a publication's post stating that reports suggest Alia will return to Mumbai from the UK and Ranbir might go pick her up. In response, Alia wrote, "Meanwhile we still live in some people's heads... we still live in some patriarchal world.. fyi (for your information)."