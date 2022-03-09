Sushmita Sen Reveals What She Would Change in Her ‘Miss Universe’ Answer

Sushmita recently gave an interview to a student at her daughter Alisah’s school for their school magazine. Talking about the last round, she said, “You know what I loved about that question and that answer as I've looked back at it for so many years is that they never asked what are the qualities of a woman or the attributes of a woman. They said, what is the essence of a woman?” Hindustan Times reported.

“And I was from a Hindi medium school, so I did not know that much English back in the day. I don't know how I understood what essence meant and answered that question with such clarity and such experience, even though I lacked it 18, I think God sat on my tongue and said, let this be said because this is how you will choose to live your life. I stated that being born a woman is a great gift of God. I stand by that,” Sushmita Sen added.