'Prefer Diamonds, And Still Buy Them Myself': Sushmita Sen Shuts Down Trolls
Sushmita Sen penned a note reacting being called a 'gold digger' after Lalit Modi spoke about their relationship.
Sushmita Sen is yet to speak about her relationship with Lalit Modi. Recently, the actor broke her silence and took to Instagram to share a photo of herself, saying that she was ‘perfectly centred’ in her life. Sushmita also responded to the accusations of being called a gold-digger.
Sushmita wrote, “Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience…I love how nature merges all it’s creation to experience oneness…and just how divided we are, when we break that balance. It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming. The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip. The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!!”
She added, “I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds! And yes I still buy them myself. I love the all heart support my well wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.. cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun….perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!”
Prior to the post, Sushmita shared multiple articles calling out the hate she has been receiving in the past few days.
After Lalit Modi had declared their relationship to the public, Sushmita had posted a photo with her daughters and had written, “I am in a happy place!!!NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!!” Later, she posted a photo from Maldives and wrote, “Ah Serenity and the power of noise cancellation!!! I love you guys beyond!”
