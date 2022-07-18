‘Tell Em Queen’: Priyanka & Ranveer Support Sushmita Sen’s Response to Trolls
Shilpa Shetty and Neha Dhupia also spoke in support of Sushmita's response to the trolls' 'Gold Digger' remark.
Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and several others came out in support of former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen. The actors appreciated her witty response to the trolls who called her a 'gold digger' for being in a relationship with Lalit Modi.
Following Modi's social media announcement of their relationship, Sushmita had shared a moving statement on her Instagram on 17 July, shutting down the trolls and their negative comments.
Priyanka wrote on Sushmita's post "Tell em Queen" with a fire emoticon. Ranveer, Dia Mirza, Manushi Chillar and Aparshakti Khurana also dropped heart and fire emoticons on her post. Shilpa Shetty commented, "Love you Sush my star" while Neha Dhupia simply wrote "Sush!" with a heart emoticon.
Modi, who is a former IPL chairman, announced his relationship with Sushmita on his social media on 14 July. He wrote on Instagram, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmtasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage yet. But one that by God's grace will happen. I just announced that we are together."
Sushmita and Modi, have both confirmed that they are dating each other and not married yet.
