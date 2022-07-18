‘Tell Em Queen’: Priyanka & Ranveer Support Sushmita Sen’s Response to Trolls

Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and several others came out in support of former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen. The actors appreciated her witty response to the trolls who called her a 'gold digger' for being in a relationship with Lalit Modi.

Following Modi's social media announcement of their relationship, Sushmita had shared a moving statement on her Instagram on 17 July, shutting down the trolls and their negative comments.