Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Is Actually None of Our Business

Not only are people coming up with conspiracy theories about Padukone’s pregnancy, the self-righteous trolling that started after her appearance on Koffee With Karan with Singh continues.

People still don't understand that what two consenting adults do in their relationship with a mutual understanding is not something we need to concern ourselves with. "Oh but they put that information out there, they should be ready for criticism!" You might say but I would invite you to introspect.

Why is criticism your first response to someone sharing something harmless about their lives?