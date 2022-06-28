'I'm Not a Parcel': Alia Bhatt Calls Out 'Archaic' Coverage About Her Pregnancy

Actor Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post on 27 June when she uploaded a picture of herself with husband Ranbir Kapoor looking at an ultrasound monitor screen. The couple has been in the headlines since then.

While fans and celebrities have been showering the pair with their love and good wishes, one publication reported that Ranbir might pick Alia up from the UK, where she is shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a screenshot of the post put out by the publication, and wrote, "Meanwhile we still live in some people's heads we still live in some patriarchal world...fyi. Nothing has gotten delayed!!!!!"