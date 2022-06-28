'I'm Not a Parcel': Alia Bhatt Calls Out 'Archaic' Coverage About Her Pregnancy
Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post featuring herself and Ranbir Kapoor.
Actor Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post on 27 June when she uploaded a picture of herself with husband Ranbir Kapoor looking at an ultrasound monitor screen. The couple has been in the headlines since then.
While fans and celebrities have been showering the pair with their love and good wishes, one publication reported that Ranbir might pick Alia up from the UK, where she is shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone.
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a screenshot of the post put out by the publication, and wrote, "Meanwhile we still live in some people's heads we still live in some patriarchal world...fyi. Nothing has gotten delayed!!!!!"
"No one needs to PICK anyone up. I am a woman not a parcel!!!!! I do not need to REST at all but good to know you'll have a doctor's certification as well :) This is 2022. Can we pls get out of this archake way of thinking! Now if you would excuse me..my shot is ready."Alia Bhatt on Instagram
The report Alia shared read, "Actress Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm on Monday morning after she announced her first pregnancy. Reportedly, the mommy-to-be will return to Mumbai in mid-July. It is also being reported that Ranbir might go to the UK to bring his wife home. According to India Today, Alia will be taking a rest after she returns from her shoot. The report also suggests that the actress planned her pregnancy in a way that doesn't affect any of her commitments. She will be wrapping up her films, Heart of Stone and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani before the end of July."
The publication later deleted the post from their Instagram handle.
Earlier in the day, Alia also shared an unseen picture of herself with Ranbir on her story, thanking her fans for all their good wishes. The actor wrote, "Overwhelemd with all the love! Have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings! Thank you to every single one of you."
Alia and Ranbir will be soon seen together in Ayan Mukherki's upcoming film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The first part of the trilogy which also stars prominent actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna is slated for its theatrical release on 9 September.
