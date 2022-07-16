‘Comicstaan’ Season 3 Summed up in 10 Honest Thoughts

2. I’m watching the improv episode, and I get this feeling every time I watch improv. It’s so hard! I couldn’t do improv in a setting like this even if my life depended on it. The only time I do improv well is when I’m applying for leave and my boss suddenly starts questioning me about why exactly I need it.

Boss: Why do you need a leave now too? You took two days off last week as well!

Me: Yes, and… *sweats profusely*