Honest Review: ‘Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls’ Is a Rom-Com in the Wild

After having several Bollywood celebrities and even the Prime Minister of India in the show, Bear Grylls finally teamed up with Bollywood's Simmba Ranveer Singh, for an exciting adventure in the dense forests of Serbia. Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls premiered on Netflix on 8 July, but with a little twist this time — the audience can make a choice as to what Ranveer does in the show. Ranveer's journey in the wild, begins with a quest to find a rare flower for his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, that never dies — just like his love for her. Ranveer is seen an adventurous avatar, as he sets on his journey, without making a single "bear joke" in the show, which one can appreciate looking at the history of it.

Here are my honest thoughts about Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls: