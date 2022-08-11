5 Reasons To Love Sonam For Being Unabashedly Herself In 'Koffee With Karan'
After actors, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan graced the KWK couch in the fifth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. Karan Johar is back with Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. The episode was full of camaraderie, love and mutual appreciation for one another. The duo were candid about their personal lives and created quite a stir while talking about all things Bollywood.
Sonam, who is never one to mince her words, spoke openly about all she knew about the happenings in B-town. And it is safe to say, she doesn't know much. And her ability to be unabashedly herself may not have won her the hamper but it did create some hilarious moments on Koffee With Karan.
Check them out here:
Her Candid Take on Arjun's Love Life
Sonam openly spoke about Arjun's 'meandering' ways and completely left us in awe as she unequivocally supported her brother. And her unconditional love for him truly touched our hearts.
She Called Brahmastra 'Shiva No. 1'
While chatting about who is the best actor in the game she mentioned Ranbir Kapoor. Not necessarily because of his talent but because she 'sees' him everywhere. But unfortunately for Ranbir, she did not know either of the films he is working on.
Ek Villain Is Apparently a Thrist Trap
It was all going great for Sonam till she called her brother's film a thirst trap. Arjun, who is currently attempting to hone his talent was clearly appalled by her views on the film.
No Such Thing as Overrated Actors
Although, a very sweet thing to say about the actors concerned. She amused the audience more so by changing the question from overrated to underrated and then proceeding to answer it with candour. There is no one quite like Sonam Kapoor.
Now We Know Too Much About Her Brothers
She openly discussed who her brother have slept with. And Arjun was yet again left appalled. Unfortunately, Arjun wasn't the only one thrown under the bus, her other brothers were too.
