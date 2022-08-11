5 Reasons To Love Sonam For Being Unabashedly Herself In 'Koffee With Karan'

After actors, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan graced the KWK couch in the fifth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. Karan Johar is back with Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. The episode was full of camaraderie, love and mutual appreciation for one another. The duo were candid about their personal lives and created quite a stir while talking about all things Bollywood.

Sonam, who is never one to mince her words, spoke openly about all she knew about the happenings in B-town. And it is safe to say, she doesn't know much. And her ability to be unabashedly herself may not have won her the hamper but it did create some hilarious moments on Koffee With Karan.

Check them out here: