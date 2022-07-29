Review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham's 'Ek Villain Returns' is a Big Yawnfest

Ek Villain sadly returns for no good reason. The story is supposed to have a villain, a hero and a damsel in distress. Actually, make that two. But it’s just a confused, messy rehash of psychopath killer movies that takes itself so seriously that it becomes unintentionally funny, almost hilarious and does no one any favours.

Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain came out in 2014 and gave us a dark, menacing side to Riteish Deshmukh. The sequel is being touted as its spiritual predecessor, but frankly it can well be said to be a soulless standalone film that keeps making up what it thinks is a plot as it goes along in the most uninspiring fashion.