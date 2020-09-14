10 Things I’m Going to Do After Watching ‘The Social Dilemma’

At some point, we've all had our doubts about whether or not we're addicted to social media. Personally, I am pretty sure I lose a few brain cells every time I open the explore section of Instagram. The Social Dilemma, a recent docudrama release on Netflix, more or less, confirms this suspicion. However, that's not really the mind-blowing part of the film.

What left me absolutely stunned was the idea that social media addiction isn't an unintended consequence, rather a well thought-out objective. Turns out, all these years, Big Tech (Facebook, Twitter, Google etc) has been manipulating us and we didn't even realise.

But, it isn't too late to undo that damage, right?