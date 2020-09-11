Honest Review of 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls & Akshay Kumar'

While describing Twinkle Khanna, who is also a renowned author, columnist, and actor, the first thing Akshay says is "She has been a great mother."

Obviously! That's her numero uno duty, no?

But don't worry, after that he complements other aspects of her personality by saying, "She has been a great wife. She has been a great support."

Hmm, not like she's done anything notable in her life...you know...