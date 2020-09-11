Honest Review of 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls & Akshay Kumar'
The episode will premiere on Discovery Plus at 8 pm.
1.
The much-awaited Into The Wild With Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar episode starts off with a very Jai-Veeru vibe.
Akshay's out in the wild screaming, "Kaha chupa hai yaar?" Meanwhile, Bear Grylls already has a nickname for his new guest - "AK"
2.
Obviously, Akshay Kumar has already cracked a 'Bear' joke before they've even met.
3.
The brothers have united. I would like to understand why Akshay is dressed appropriately in camouflage clothes but Bear isn't?? I want this man's confidence.
4.
Should I or should I not start a drinking game where I take a shot every time Akshay Kumar cracks a 'Bear' joke?
5.
This is Akshay Kumar every time Bear Grylls explains the task to him:
6.
Bear pulling out an iPad in the middle of a jungle really cracked me up. Excuse me, sir, this is no place for your fancy Apple toys. God did not intend for it to be this way, okay?
7.
Okay I'll tell you what the iPad is for. It's for Twinkle Khanna, Suniel Shetty and Katrina Kaif to wish him good luck in between the tasks.
Reminds me of my entire extended family dropping me forceful good luck messages on the first day of my 12th standard board exams.
8.
While describing Twinkle Khanna, who is also a renowned author, columnist, and actor, the first thing Akshay says is "She has been a great mother."
Obviously! That's her numero uno duty, no?
But don't worry, after that he complements other aspects of her personality by saying, "She has been a great wife. She has been a great support."
Hmm, not like she's done anything notable in her life...you know...
9.
Guys, watch this for Bear's adorable humour. And of course, the unbelievable stunts they perform sans any safety equipment (I guess?)
Because there's nothing new to learn about Akshay's life, as such. The conversations are not THAT interesting.
10.
Akshay Kumar's so desi he got a box of laddoos with him to the Bandipur forest.
11.
I am thoroughly enjoying how effortlessly Bear and Akshay are pretending like they don't have a whole camera crew following them. Reality shows are really something.
I want to know - does the crew also have to perform these tasks to get by safely?
12.
Akshay and Bear looking for the perfect elephant dung is very much like me in Forever 21 during the end of season sale. So enthu, so determined, so hopeful.
13.
Akshay Kumar just compared the process of lighting fire in a forest to "being in a hookah bar."
A shameless plug. I could not have seen it coming.
14.
This elephant poop tea thing is so bizarre. If they were thirsty, they could have just had water from the river right in front of them.
15.
Imagine this - Akshay and Bear are in the middle of a very serious conversation about how they need to hide their scent from the elephants while also tactfully avoiding the crocodiles and suddenly Bear interrupts with, "AK, grab the iPad!"
Again, this is no place for your toys, Bear!
16.
OMG, they're both submerged in water. I am just so worried about the iPad.
17.
Gots to give it up for Akshay. The dude has mastered Bear's game. He might look a little confused sometimes, but he doesn't mess up even once.
18.
Finally, a truck has arrived to take them home. But instead of climbing into the vehicle like normal people, these two will jump onto a moving truck.
