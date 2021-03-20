Women Not Allowed to Join NDA – What Difference Does It Make?

All three wings of the Armed Forces – army, air force and navy – began inducting women as short-service commission (SSC) officers in 1992. They can enter forces by giving the SSC after graduation.

They then need to complete 10 months to one year of training required before being commissioned as officers. Unlike male officers, women can join only through SSC.

For example, if an undergraduate woman wants to join the Indian Army – she has to first take the SSC. On completion, she will be required to undergo a 10-month training at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. She will be commissioned to serve after this.