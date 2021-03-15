Bhavani Devi - From Black Card to Realising Her Greatest Dream

Where Did it All Begin?

For Bhavani, who was born in Chennai, the year 2003 is of prime importance as she chose Fencing in school when the slots for gymnastics and squash had been filled. “I will do fencing,” she said on that day, according to a report in Scroll.

Soon enough, with support from her parents, she took the leap of faith and moved base to the SAI (Sports Authority of India) Centre in Thalassery in Kerala – and thankfully for Indian sport, never looked back!

It wasn’t easy however as she found it difficult in terms of funding in the early stages. Bhavani though eventually able to bolster her training programme when she got support from the Tamil Nadu Government and the GoSports foundation, a non-profit organisation.

“It was not easy to manage my flight bookings and arrange hotels on a tight budget funded with loans taken by my family. And then there was the small matter of concentrating on my performance against some of the top fencers of the world. But in the long run, this toughened me as a professional.”