DCW Issues Notice to Delhi Police Over Rape Threat to Virat Kohli's Daughter

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday, 2 November, issued a notice to the Delhi Police Cyber Crime cell over online rape threats to nine-month-old daughter of Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli's daughter.

The Commission has taken sou-moto cognisance of media reports on rape threats to Vamika Kohli.

The DCW has directed the Cyber Crime to register an FIR, track down and arrest the alleged perpetrator, their press release stated.

“This is the time to stand behind our team not against them. Even if India lost to Pakistan the players and their families don't deserve hatred. I'm deeply disgusted to note that the nine-month-old girl child of Virat Kohli is getting online rape threats," said DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal.