Rape Threat to Virat Kohli's 9-Month-Old Daughter: Where Do Trolls Draw a Line?

Cricket may be one of the most popular games in India, it may have die-hard fans, but some of these so-called fans readily embody toxic masculinity on social media when the team does not match their expectations.

Their 'love' for the game is forgotten, and what is left over is pure hate.

'Blaming' and directing vile messages towards actor Anushka Sharma every time Kohli-led India's performance lets fans down is almost a textbook response now – in turn leading to it being 'normalised.'

Way back in 2016, Kohli slammed the trolls and took a stand against them, when his then girlfriend Sharma was attacked – yet again.