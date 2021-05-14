Indian YT Channel Streams Eid Photos of Pak Women, Spews Misogyny
“Today, we will stalk women with our eyes filled with lust,” the YouTube description of the video read in Hindi.
An India-based YouTube channel ‘Liberal Doge’ streamed a live on Thursday, 13 May, sexualising and posting misogynistic comments on the Eid ul-Fitr photos of Pakistani women. According to multiple social media handles, the channel is run by a man named Ritesh Jha.
Something as normal as posting a celebratory photo was made into an anti-women slugfest – with men ‘rating’ women, commenting on their ‘looks’, and even going to the extent of ‘auctioning'.
The video has been made private on YouTube after people took to other social media platforms to call them out. Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur Police tweeted that the Cyber Cell has been directed for information and legal action against the YouTube channel.
‘Reminder That Country Is No Place for Women’: Indian Women ‘Auctioned’ on Twitter
Indian women, too, were not left behind in the vitriolic attack. Twitter handles placed ‘bids’ on the Congress Party’s national coordinator for social media Hasiba Amin – and was ‘sold’ to @PinakShiv3 handle.
Amin has reportedly filed an online complaint with the Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell.
Several Twitter users alleged that right wing supporters were behind this targeting of women.
‘Extremely Triggering’: Women Call Out the ‘Disgusting’ YouTube Live
Multiple handles on Twitter called out the ‘disgusting’ YouTube live.
