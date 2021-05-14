Indian YT Channel Streams Eid Photos of Pak Women, Spews Misogyny

An India-based YouTube channel ‘Liberal Doge’ streamed a live on Thursday, 13 May, sexualising and posting misogynistic comments on the Eid ul-Fitr photos of Pakistani women. According to multiple social media handles, the channel is run by a man named Ritesh Jha.

Something as normal as posting a celebratory photo was made into an anti-women slugfest – with men ‘rating’ women, commenting on their ‘looks’, and even going to the extent of ‘auctioning'.

“Today, we will stalk women with our eyes filled with lust,” the YouTube description of the video read in Hindi.