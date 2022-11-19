'Aaftab & Shraddha Posed as Married Couple, Fought a Lot': Mumbai Landlady

The Quint has accessed the tenant information report in which it is seen that Aaftab had rented out this flat for his family and not only for him and Shraddha alone.

The homeowner said that this society also does not rent out flats for unmarried couples, adding that Shraddha and Aaftab posed as husband and wife, claiming that the apartment was for their family.

They even added two names in the agreement who were supposed to be witnesses.

According to the police, both witnesses did not know Aaftab or Shraddha, adding that the housing agent may have forged the signatures. In the tenant information column, Aaftab’s parents have been included, The Quint has learnt.