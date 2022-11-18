No Lapses, Please: Justice for Shraddha Walkar Needs a Watertight Investigation

This matters because the present case is still in the stage of investigation. Any lapse, as evident in the Chhawala case and several others, can prove to be fatal.

The courts of the country are naturally and rightfully reluctant to convict an accused on flimsy grounds and as a consequence of shoddy investigation.

The burden of proof generally lies with the prosecution, and rightfully so. This state is empowered to investigate a case to its fullest extent. Also, generally speaking, the accused have fewer means to prove a case in their favour, than the prosecution does.

Thus, it is the investigating authorities' responsibility to ensure that the probe is not riddled with lapses and the prosecution’s case is not rendered fragile by a gaping mesh of holes.



When the Allahabad High Court finally acquitted Nupur and Rajesh Talwar (charged for murdering their daughter Arushi), four years after they were held guilty by a CBI court, the bench noted: