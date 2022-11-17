Shraddha Murder: Court Allows Narco Test for Accused, Extends Police Custody

A Delhi court on Thursday, 17 November, extended the police custody of Aaftab Poonawala, accused of murdering 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar, by five days.

The court also allowed the police application seeking permission for a narco-analysis test.

Poonawala was produced before the court via video conferencing after the police said "some religious organisations and miscreants may attack him," if he were to physically appear there.

He was arrested on 12 November after he confessed to the Delhi Police that he had murdered and strangled his partner Walkar, who lived with him.

As per the Delhi Police, the couple, who hailed from Mumbai, had shifted to Delhi around May this year.

"The murder took place on 18 May... We filed a case and initiated investigation after the Mumbai Police approached us with a missing person report (for Shraddha) on 8 November," ADCP Ankit Chauhan had told The Quint.

Poonawala and Walkar met each other in 2019 through a dating app, as per the police, and had private jobs. Chauhan told The Quint, "In Delhi too, the two had private jobs."

The couple shifted to Delhi after their families opposed their relationship, and started living in a rented accommodation in south Delhi's Chhattarpur, as per ADCP Chauhan.

"They came to Delhi in April end-May first week. Before that, they had gone to a hill station together," the official said.

ADCP Chauhan further alleged that the couple quarrelled frequently, and "it used to get out of control. In this particular instance, the man lost his temper and killed her. The murder took place in mid-May."

He claimed that Poonawala killed Walkar after she suspected him of infidelity, which had resulted in a fight.