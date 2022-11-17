In Shraddha's Killing, Delhi Reminded of Tandoor Murder: What Happened in 1995?

(Trigger Warning: Description of violence. Reader discretion advised.)

As more gruesome details of Shraddha Walkar’s murder in Delhi’s Chhatarpur come to the fore, one is reminded of another case of a relationship turning violently sour – the tandoor murder case of 1995.

After their families opposed their interfaith relationship, 27-year-old Walkar and the accused, Aftab Poonawala, had shifted to Delhi in May 2022. Days later, he allegedly killed his live-in partner of three years in a fit of rage. He then chopped her body into at least 35 parts, and disposed them of in different locations in the months that followed, the Delhi Police said.