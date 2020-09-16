MTP Bill: What Are the Pros & Cons of Changes to Our Abortion Law?

Did you know that one-third of all pregnancies in India end in an abortion? There are at least 47 abortions per 1,000 women in the age group of 15-49 in the country, a 2018 study by The Lancet revealed.

Against this backdrop, how will the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (MTP), which suggests changes to India’s existing laws, impact these abortions?

The Bill is due to be discussed in the Rajya Sabha this week, as Parliament opened for the Monsoon Session on 14 September. It was passed in the Lok Sabha in March, earlier this year.

Here’s a deep dive into what the MTP Bill is all about, including the pros and cons of the amendments.