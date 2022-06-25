US President Joe Biden Calls Roe's Reversal 'A Sad Day' For The US And The Court

Biden said that Roe v. Wade was the correct decision as a matter of constitutional law.

He added that he would use his power in order to protect the women in the states that might ban abortion following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Biden reiterated that once the Supreme Court has overturned a ruling, only the Congress can restore abortion protections on a federal level.

"No executive actions..can do that," he said.

Currently, Democrats control Congress. However, the midterm elections are coming up in November 2022 and they are expected to lose their majority stronghold. Thus, Republicans in the Congress might be able to pass legislation on abortion, as reported by NPR.