'Won't Quell Public Anger': Fans Divided Over Iran Team's 'Silent Protest' at WC

“They’ve done a great job, but I don’t think it will quell the anger of people and families of those who were killed in many parts of Iran,” remarks Mohammed Taghavi, a former national football player, on the ‘silent protest’ by Iran’s national football team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“This isn’t our team; this is the national team of the Islamic Republic, which dictated the words of the Islamic Republic. We have given our love to the national team all these years; it should not be one-sided. The national team should repay the people,” adds Reza (name changed), an Iranian football fan and protester who's been risking his life by participating in the ongoing anti-government protests.