Explained: Why Women Football Fans Fear for Their Safety at World Cup in Qatar

Even as FIFA is set to kick off the 2022 World Cup in 10 days, fans from across the world are apprehensive about their visit to the host nation, Qatar. Women football fans as well as fans from the LGBTQI+ community have raised concerns about their safety in the Arab country, where homosexuality is strictly forbidden and women’s rights are allegedly curtailed.

From women facing the risk of being flogged for reporting cases of sexual violence to couples being imprisoned for sex outside marriage, there have been several media reports of Qatar’s “stringent” stance on gender and sexual rights. The country has also come under fire for its poor human rights record and alleged mistreatment of migrant workers who built its stadiums.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, has reiterated that Qatar is “one of the safest countries in the world” and that “everyone is welcome and no one is discriminated against.”