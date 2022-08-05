After 8 Years of Domestic Abuse, Indian-Origin Woman Dies by Suicide in New York
Mandeep Kaur is survived by two daughters aged four and six, whose custody currently lies with her husband.
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of domestic violence. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)
A 30-year-old Indian-origin woman Mandeep Kaur, a resident of New York, died by suicide on 3 August, after repeated domestic abuse allegedly by her husband Ranjodhbeer Singh Sandhu for close to eight years.
Kaur is survived by her two daughters, aged four and six, whose custody currently lies with Sandhu. While the husband and daughters are currently in Richmond Hill, New York, his family is reportedly from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor.
According to Instagram page @TheKaurMovement, the New York Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide rather than a case of suicide. The Quint is trying to independently verify the same.
What Happened?
In a video posted by @TheKaurMovement, Kaur described violence and abuse throughout her married life. Showing her bruises and blood clots, she explained how her in-laws encouraged the abuse.
"He used to come home drunk and beat me up. I really tried to put up with it and live for my children. I tried a lot, but it was beyond my control," Kaur said, in the heartbreaking video.
"My mother-in-law tortured me to a point where I had no will to live. She would call our relatives and speak ill of me," she added.
In another video that has surfaced online, Sandhu is allegedly captured pushing her onto a bed and strangling her as she cries for help. Kaur is heard saying – "I refuse to take this anymore."
In the same video, her children can be heard crying, "Papa, no maaro mumma nu" (Papa, stop hitting mom), while she is being abused.
'We Have Failed You': Twitter on #JusticeForMandeep
People on Twitter called for #JusticeForMandeep, pointing how the case as thrown light, yet again, on the toxic culture that celebrates masculinity. They also tweeted videos of protest outside her house in Richmond Hill, with signs and posts on how society failed Kaur.
Sikh Women's Aid Condemns Incident
Sikh Women's Aid – an organisation based out of United Kingdom – released a statement condemning the incident, adding that they are currently sitting on two domestic homicide reviews of Sikh women allegedly murdered by their husbands.
"If you are experiencing abuse or are unsure about what you are feeling, reach out for confidential, professional advise on helpline 03330901220 or email us at info@sikhwomensaid.org," the organisation said.
