After 8 Years of Domestic Abuse, Indian-Origin Woman Dies by Suicide in New York

A 30-year-old Indian-origin woman Mandeep Kaur, a resident of New York, died by suicide on 3 August, after repeated domestic abuse allegedly by her husband Ranjodhbeer Singh Sandhu for close to eight years.

Kaur is survived by her two daughters, aged four and six, whose custody currently lies with Sandhu. While the husband and daughters are currently in Richmond Hill, New York, his family is reportedly from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor.

According to Instagram page @TheKaurMovement, the New York Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide rather than a case of suicide. The Quint is trying to independently verify the same.