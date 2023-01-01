Haryana Sports Minister & BJP Leader Sandeep Singh Booked for Sexual Harassment

The Chandigarh police on Sunday, 1 January, filed a sexual harassment and criminal intimidation case against Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, based on a complaint by a junior athletics coach on Friday.

Dismissing the allegations as baseless, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had earlier demanded an independent probe.

What happened? The woman coach held a press conference at the office of the opposition party Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), which has demanded the Manohar Lal Khattar government to immediately discharge Sandeep Singh and set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter. The complainant has also demanded security.

What has the complainant said? The complainant said Singh had first seen her at a gym and then contacted her on Instagram. He later insisted that they meet up, she claimed.