Delhi Police Arrests 21-Yr-Old Bulli Bai 'Mastermind' Neeraj Bishnoi in Assam
The arrest was made by Delhi Police's Special Cell, confirmed DCP (IFSO) KPS Malhotra.
The Delhi Police on Thursday, 6 January, arrested a 21-year-old man from Assam, who is allegedly the mastermind behind the 'Bulli Bai' app. The accused has been identified as Neeraj Bishnoi.
The arrest was made by Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations Unit (IFSO), its DCP KPS Malhotra confirmed to The Quint.
"The main conspirator and creator of Bulli Bai on GitHub and the main Twittter account holder of Bulli Bai arrested by IFSO. Team will reach Delhi airport at 3:30 pm," an official statement said.
Bishnoi is the fourth accused to be held in the case. He hails from Jorhat in Assam and is a 2nd year B Tech (computer science) student of Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal, police sources told The Quint.
This is the first arrest made by the Delhi Police in the case, after an FIR was filed in the case on 2 January.
Photos of hundreds of Muslim women were misused on the 'Bulli Bai' app, which became public on 1 January.
Earlier in the week, the Mumbai Police arrested three accused – two from Uttarakhand and one from Bengaluru – in connection with the Bulli Bai case.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.