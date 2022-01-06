Delhi Police Arrests 21-Yr-Old Bulli Bai 'Mastermind' Neeraj Bishnoi in Assam

This is the first arrest made by the Delhi Police in the case, after an FIR was filed in the case on 2 January.

Photos of hundreds of Muslim women were misused on the 'Bulli Bai' app, which became public on 1 January.

Earlier in the week, the Mumbai Police arrested three accused – two from Uttarakhand and one from Bengaluru – in connection with the Bulli Bai case.