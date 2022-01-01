Sulli Deals 2.0: Photos of Muslim Women Misused on GitHub App 'Bulli Bai'
This comes nearly six months after the 'Sulli Deals' controversy – where Muslim women were targeted.
In yet another incident targeting Muslim women, photos of hundreds of them were uploaded by an unidentified group on an app using GitHub – by the name of 'Bulli Bai' – on Saturday, 1 January.
This comes nearly six months after the 'Sulli Deals' controversy – where a similar ploy was applied, asserting selective misogyny. Notably, no concrete action has been taken against perpetrators in the case, despite two FIRs filed – one in Delhi and another in Uttar Pradesh.
While 'Sulli' or 'Sulla' is a derogatory term used to for Muslims, 'Bulli' is most likely a spin on the term.
What is The 'Bulli Bai' App?
GitHub is essentially a hosting platform, with a repository of open source codes. The app 'Bulli Bai', like 'Sulli Deals', was also created and used on GitHub.
"The app works just the same way as Sulli Deals. Once you open it, you randomly find a Muslim woman's face and display it as a 'Bulli Bai.' I am tried of this, and not how I imagined to start my New Year," a woman, whose photo has been displayed, told The Quint.
Screenshots from the app was shared from three handles – @/Bullibai_ @/sage0x11 @/wannabesigmaf.
There is no clarity on whether or not the app has been removed from GitHub. The platform has also not issued a statement of clarification.
'Fear and Disgust'
The Wire journalist Ismat Ara, who is one of the women named in the app, said that Muslim women have had to start the year with "sense of fear and disgust."
Several handles, including AIMIM Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi, condemned the incident, calling for action against perpetrators.
What's the Status of 'Sulli Deals' Case?
Five months after the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police filed two different FIRs in the 'Sulli Deals' controversy, the case has reached a standstill with no progress in either arrest or investigation.
Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who is one of the few politicians urging the Centre to take 'stringent action', told The Quint: "Frankly, there are some issues that should rise above politics. More so when you hold a constitutional position of heading the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Speaking for rights of women – no matter which religion they belong to – is the duty of the minister."
Chaturvedi further asked if the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology can summon other platforms like Twitter and Facebook, why not do the same for GitHub.
The Quint had reached out to both the Delhi and the Uttar Pradesh Police in September 2021, but is yet to receive response on the status of the case.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.