Football World Cup in Qatar Will Have Another First - Women Referees

The decision of world football body FIFA to appoint women referees for the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Doha has added another feather in the cap of the tournament to be held in Qatar.

The Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, Pierluigi Collina said in a statement: "We are very happy that with Stephanie Frappart from France, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan, as well as assistant referees Neuza Back from Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina from Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt from the US, we have been able to call up female match officials for the first time in the history of a FIFA World Cup."

"This concludes a long process that began several years ago with the deployment of female referees at FIFA men's junior and senior tournaments. In this way, we clearly emphasise that it is quality that counts for us and not gender. I would hope that in the future, the selection of elite women's match officials for important men's competitions will be perceived as something normal and no longer as sensational. They deserve to be at the FIFA World Cup because they constantly perform at a really high level, and that's the important factor for us."