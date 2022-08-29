'Families May Take the Form of Unmarried or Queer Relationships': Supreme Court

The court's remarks came after its order stating that a working woman cannot be denied her statutory right to avail maternity leave to take care of her biological child just because her husband has two children from his previous marriage and she had taken leave to take care of one of them.

The court had said that a household may be a single-parent one for a variety of reasons, such as separation, divorce, or death of a spouse.

"Similarly, the guardians and caretakers (who traditionally occupy the roles of the "mother" and the "father") of children may change with remarriage, adoption, or fostering," the bench said.

It added that the law must not be used to disadvantage families which are different from "traditional" ones.