After Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Event, a Vantara Elephant Writes to Humans

Since then, I have reflected on all the small things in life. Like how we’ve stomped all over the OTT. There is a series that’s made on our lives, a show on how forest officials uncover an ivory poaching ring. Did you know that in the past three years itself India has seen 90 instances of elephant tusk or ivory seizures, along with 29 instances of poaching? I was shocked by the data shared by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) in the Lok Sabha in 2023.

It is high time people talked about us and our plight and not just think about us while praying or distributing photos or objects as signs of good luck, power, and blessings. Why can you, folks, not take care of us?

My grandparents hoped we would soon have a National Elephant Conservation Authority (NECA) to conserve the elephant corridors, which are increasingly fragmented and degraded due to encroachments and other reasons. But after years of waiting for the proposal to be approved, the National Board of Wildlife (NBWL) decided not to proceed. They thought it would be better if the directions could be issued under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, to affect elephant reserves and corridors like those issued by the NTCA. Tusk tusk!