‘Elephants Can Fly’: Documenting Abhishek Singh’s Live Art at Jaipur Lit Fest

At the Jaipur Literature Festival 2024, author and artist Abhishek Singh created a visual tapestry called The Flight of The Elephants.

As Singh painted live over the course of three days, The Quint chatted with Singh about his painting and tracked its progress.

Back to the festival after another live painting he had done for them in 2018, Singh says, “I’m glad they had me back to create art and initiate conversations that resonate with the festival.”