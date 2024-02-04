ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

‘Elephants Can Fly’: Documenting Abhishek Singh’s Live Art at Jaipur Lit Fest

As Singh painted over the course of three days, The Quint chatted with him and tracked the painting's progress.

Garima Sadhwani
Published
Art and Culture
2 min read
At the Jaipur Literature Festival 2024, author and artist Abhishek Singh created a visual tapestry called The Flight of The Elephants.

As Singh painted live over the course of three days, The Quint chatted with Singh about his painting and tracked its progress.

Back to the festival after another live painting he had done for them in 2018, Singh says, “I’m glad they had me back to create art and initiate conversations that resonate with the festival.”

