SRK 'Disrespected' Ram Charan At Ambani Event, Says Makeup Artist; People React

Telugu actor Ram Charan's makeup artist has alleged that Shah Rukh Khan disrespected Ram with his 'idli vada' remark at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event.
On the second day (2 March) of the three-day celebration, people witnessed the three Khans - Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir - come together on stage after many years and perform. The trio danced to Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR song 'Naatu Naatu.' At one point, Ram Charan also joined them on stage as they all did the hook step together.
While summoning Ram, SRK said something in gibberish. Later, Ram's makeup artist Zeba Hassan took to Instagram Stories to write, "Bhend idly vada Ram charan kahan hai tu (Saying names of snacks, Ram Charan where are you)???' I walked out after this. So disrespectful towards a star like @alwaysramcharan." Zeba has deleted the story.
The video, that has gone viral, has left people divided. Many pointed out on social media that it's a dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'One 2 Ka 4' and he said it in jest.
Another social media also said that if Ram Charan himself didn't object then there's no need to create a 'controversy.'
However, a few others are of the opinion that even though the comment was made jokingly it shouldn't have been said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)