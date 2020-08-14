Dear Soldier, You Should Be Celebrated Every Day

Recently, I've been overburdened with a plethora of online classes and assignments, coming to the conclusion that my life is full of difficulty and misery.

But today, I realized that my struggles are nothing compared to the hardships you encounter every single moment. I don't have the first-hand experience witnessing the life of a soldier, but when I think about the pain soldiers have endured and the sacrifices martyrs have made, just for our sake, it makes me feel very grateful.

You're the real hero dear soldier. It's saddening to see that when a celebrity dies, all the news channels are deliberately displaying his/her life, focusing on every minute detail. But when a soldier dies, we appreciate his courage for a few days before the news is forgotten. We celebrate the life of soldiers only on certain chosen events when in reality we should celebrate them everyday!

Lastly, I wish you a very Happy Independence Day! Hope you're safe.