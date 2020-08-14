‘Dear Soldier, No Dark Force Can Overshadow Your Spark’: Citizens
Mohammad Shakeel from Amethi, UP states that Indian politicians should not politicise the Armed forces.
Video Editor: Zijah Sherwani
Ahead of the 74th Independence Day, citizens have sent their 'sandesh' to the soldiers, including those whom we lost at Galwan Valley this year.
Little Vedika Gupta from Mumbai says,
"Dear Soldier,
The reason that good men are hard to find is because most of them are in the Indian Army.
Jai Hind!"
Resident of Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Shakeel states that the Armed forces should not be politicised. He says,
"Dear Soldier,
You truly do the work that strings our country together in one thread. And politics is done on your martyrdom. Your families are not supported enough. These politicians nab the funds raised in your name.
My special request to Indian politicians is that at least don't politicise the Indian armed forces. Their families should be provided funds on time, so that they can live a better life.
Thank you,
Jai Hind."
Fardin Bhati from Mumbai, recalled how after the Galwan Valley incident, he had asked his mother if she would have let him join the forces if he was physically abled.
"A day after the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley on 15th June, my mom walked inside my room while I was reading a book. She said that she was saddened by the demise of 20 martyred soldiers in the valley. To know her reply, I asked her if she would have sent me to the Indian Army if I had satisfied all the pre-requisites. And she promptly replied with a firm yes, with her eyes wide open," he said.
He added that his sandesh to a soldier would be this:
"Dear soldier,
You are the spark that I saw in my mother's eyes which no dark force can overshadow.
Thank you. Jai Hind."
This Independence Day, The Quint is sending a token of appreciation to our soldiers – a message of love, brotherhood, and gratitude for the ones who serve our country with courage and grit under extreme conditions.
